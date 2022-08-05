Q1 2023 HT Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you all to our first quarter financial year 2022/'23 earnings webinar. (Operator Instructions). I now hand over to Ms. Anna Abraham, Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.



Anna Abraham - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Aditya. A very good evening to everyone. On behalf of HT Media Group, I welcome you all to our earnings webinar to discuss the financial results of the first quarter of financial year 2022/2023. Joining me on the call today is Mr. Piyush Gupta, Group CFO; Mr. Anup Sharma, CFO of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited; Mr. Pervez Bajan, Group Controller; and members of our Investor Relations team.



The financial results of the Hindustan Media Ventures Limited was declared yesterday and HT Media Limited released today. We will be taking you through the highlights of the same. Kindly note that our remarks will track with the presentation on the Zoom webinar. This presentation, along with the financial statements, are available on stock