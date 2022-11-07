Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Aaditya Mulani -
(technical difficulty)
financial year '22/'23 earnings webinar. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand over to Ms. Anna Abraham, Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.
Anna Abraham - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - Head of IR
Thank you, Aaditya. A very good afternoon to everyone. On behalf of HT Media Group, I welcome you to our earnings webinar to discuss the financial results in the second quarter of financial year '22/'23. On the call with me today are Mr. Piyush Gupta, Group CFO; Mr. Anup Sharma, CFO, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited; Mr. Pervez Bajan, Group Controller; and then most of our Investor Relations team.
I trust you had an opportunity to go to the financial results of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited declared last Wednesday on 2 November and (inaudible) released earlier today. We will be discussing the details of the same through the course of our call today. Finally, kindly note that our remarks are on track with the presentation on the Zoom webinar. This presentation, along with the
Q2 2023 HT Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...