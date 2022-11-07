Q2 2023 HT Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Aaditya Mulani -



(technical difficulty)



financial year '22/'23 earnings webinar. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand over to Ms. Anna Abraham, Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.



Anna Abraham - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Aaditya. A very good afternoon to everyone. On behalf of HT Media Group, I welcome you to our earnings webinar to discuss the financial results in the second quarter of financial year '22/'23. On the call with me today are Mr. Piyush Gupta, Group CFO; Mr. Anup Sharma, CFO, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited; Mr. Pervez Bajan, Group Controller; and then most of our Investor Relations team.



I trust you had an opportunity to go to the financial results of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited declared last Wednesday on 2 November and (inaudible) released earlier today. We will be discussing the details of the same through the course of our call today. Finally, kindly note that our remarks are on track with the presentation on the Zoom webinar. This presentation, along with the