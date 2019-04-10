Full Year 2019 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



We would like to thank the management of Bajaj Consumer Care for giving us the opportunity to host this 4Q FY '19 call. The management is represented by Mr. Sumit Malhotra, Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Verma, President, Sales and Marketing; Mr. Dilip Kumar Maloo, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kushal Maheshwari, Head, Treasury.



In this call, we have 3 expectations from the management: one, an important commentary on rural consumption, given the questions about deceleration in consumption, at least that's sort of coming from a lot of other companies; secondly, an update on the core business; and also the thought process on the new products.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the floor to the management for the opening comments. And after that, we can start with Q&A.



Thanks, and over to you, Sumit.



Sumit Malhotra -