Q1 2020 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vismaya Agarwal, from ICICI Securities. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Vismaya Agarwal - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Luzan. Good morning, everyone. It is a pleasure to welcome you all on behalf of ICICI Securities for the Q1 FY '20 Bajaj Consumer Care Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today from the management side, Mr. Sumit Malhotra, Managing Director; Mr. D. K. Maloo, CFO; and Mr. Kushal Maheshwari, Head Treasury and IR. I now hand the call over to the management for their opening remarks.



Sumit Malhotra - Bajaj Consumer Care Limited - MD & Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning to all and welcome to the conference call for declaration of the Q1 results for the financial year '19/20 for