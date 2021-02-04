Q3 2021 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Menon from ICICI Securities.



Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi. Good morning, everyone, and in fact, good morning and good afternoon, depending on where you are joining from. It's our absolute pleasure at ISEC to host the management team of Bajaj Consumer for another results call this time the third quarter FY '21. The company is represented by Mr. Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director, who's just about completing a year in the company; Mr. Dilip Kumar Maloo, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kushal Maheshwari, Head Treasury and IR.



Before I hand over to the management for their opening remarks, just wanted to highlight our view on the business and our view on the stock very quickly in 10 seconds. We have been long-standing believers