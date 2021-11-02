Nov 02, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Bajaj Consumer Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Menon, Head of Research, ICICI Securities. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi, everyone. A wonderful good morning and good afternoon depending on which part of the world you are joining from. At ICICI Securities, it's our absolute pleasure to host the 2Q FY '22 results conference call of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited. Today from the management side, we have Mr. Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director; Mr. Dilip Kumar Maloo, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Kushal Maheshwari, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations; and Mr. Richard D'Souza, General Manager, Finance.
Jaideep, sir, over to you.
Jaideep Nandi - Bajaj Consumer Care Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Okay. Thank you, Manoj,
Q2 2022 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by ICICI Securities Ltd Transcript
Nov 02, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
