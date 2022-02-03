Q3 2022 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bajaj Consumer Care Limited. Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Menon from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, good morning, good afternoon, good evening depending on the part of the world you are joining from. As I said it's our pleasure to host the 3Q FY '22 results conference call of Bajaj Consumer Care. The company is represented today by Mr. Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director; Mr. Dilip Kumar Maloo, Chief Financial Officer; and with Mr. Richard D'Souza, GM Finance.



Over to Jaideep for the opening remarks, and we'll open it up for Q&A after that. Thank you, sir.



Jaideep Nandi - Bajaj Consumer Care Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Manoj, for hosting this call, and good