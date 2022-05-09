Q4 2022 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bajaj Consumer Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Karan Bhuwania from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Karan Bhuwania - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Hi. Good morning, everyone. It is our pleasure at ICICI Securities to host Q4 FY '22 Results Conference Call of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited. The management is represented by Mr. Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director; Mr. Dilip Kumar Maloo, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Richard D'Souza, General Manager, Finance.



I now hand over the call to Mr. Jaideep Nandi for his opening remarks. Post which we can have the Q&A session. Thank you.



Jaideep Nandi - Bajaj Consumer Care Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Karan, for hosting this call, and good morning from India. Along with me, Mr. Maloo and Richard, we have some of our