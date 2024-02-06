Q3 2024 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Karan Bhuwania - ICICI Securities Limited - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to the call. It's our pleasure at ISEC to host Q3 FY24 results conference call of Bajaj Consumer Care. From the management, we have Mr. Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director; Mr. Dilip Kumar Maloo, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Richard Dsouza, AVP, Finance.



I will now hand over the call to Mr. Jaideep for his opening remarks, for that which we can open for Q&A. Thank you, sir.



Jaideep Nandi - Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd - MD



Thank you, Karan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks to everyone for participating this quarter three earnings call. Let me take you through the performance of the company for the quarter