Q4 2019 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director



Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. I welcome you all to the earnings call post the announcement of Q4 FY '19 results of VA Tech WABAG Limited.



To begin with, I'm pleased to introduce to you Mr. Sandeep Agrawal who joined us as CFO recently for the group. Sandeep has over 24 years of professional experience across diverse organizations with the exposure to many facets of business and finance administration. Before joining us, Sandeep was a Group CFO at the Adventz Group Agri Business. Prior to that, Sandeep had a long stint of 15 years with Vedanta group in different capacities, the last being CFO of Bharat Aluminium