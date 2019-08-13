Q1 2020 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director
Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. I welcome you all to this earnings call post announcement of Q1 FY '20 Results of VA Tech WABAG Limited. Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our Group Chief Financial Officer, joins me in this earnings call.
I would like to start the call by mentioning about our 2 large project wins in this quarter. I'm highly pleased to inform you that WABAG secured INR 1,477 crores worth order from state mission of Clean Ganga, Uttar Pradesh for operation, maintenance and management of sewage treatment plant and networks infrastructure in the cities of Agra and Ghaziabad for a period of 10 years.
