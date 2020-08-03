Q4 2020 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to VA TECH WABAG Limited Q4 and FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director, VA TECH WABAG Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director



Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. First of all, in this trying times of COVID-19, I wish you all the best of health, and let's all hope that we get through this pandemic and emerge as more resilient globally and much more environmentally responsible. This is going to be a new normal for the times to come, and we need to be cognizant of the changes we need to make in our day-to-day life to be stronger and healthier.



Let me welcome you all to this earnings call post announcement of FY '20 results of VA TECH WABAG Limited. Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our group CFO, joins me in this earnings call today. We hope you had a chance to go through our results