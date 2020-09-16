Q1 2021 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 16, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the VA TECH WABAG Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director
Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. Let me welcome you all to this earnings call post announcement of Q1 FY '21 results of VA TECH WABAG Limited. Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our Group CFO, joins me today for this earnings call. We hope you all had a chance to go through the results update.
To start, let me wish you all the best of health during this COVID-19 pandemic. Let us all hope that we return soon to normal times and carry the lessons learned during this pandemic into our daily lives to be stronger and healthier.
COVID-19 pandemic, as you all know, continues to have an adverse effect on the economic and health impact globally. And the governments all over have been battling to bring this pandemic
