Nov 15, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of VA Tech WABAG Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and CEO -- Group CEO. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director
Thank you.
Dear friends, let me first welcome you all to the earnings call post announcement of Q2 FY '22 results of VA Tech WABAG Limited. Joining me today for this earnings call is our Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Skandaprasad Seetharaman. Our best wishes to you all on this auspicious occasion of Deepavali.
Moving on to the performance for the quarter. Economic activities continued to progress well as construction work and supply chain are at near normal levels. During quarter, we further expedited the pace of execution across sites by deploying sufficient resources and requisite working capital. This was essential to
Q2 2022 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...