Q2 2022 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director



Dear friends, let me first welcome you all to the earnings call post announcement of Q2 FY '22 results of VA Tech WABAG Limited. Joining me today for this earnings call is our Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Skandaprasad Seetharaman. Our best wishes to you all on this auspicious occasion of Deepavali.



Moving on to the performance for the quarter. Economic activities continued to progress well as construction work and supply chain are at near normal levels. During quarter, we further expedited the pace of execution across sites by deploying sufficient resources and requisite working capital. This was essential to