Q4 2022 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Rajiv Devaraj Mittal



Thank you. Dear friends, good evening. Let me first welcome you all to the earnings call post announcement of Q4 FY '22 results of VA Tech Wabag Limited. Joining me today for this earnings call is Mr. Skandaprasad Seetharaman, our Group CFO. We hope you all had a chance to go through the results update.



I'm also joined today on this call by Mr. Shailesh Kumar, our CEO, India cluster, who has joined our leadership team at Wabag as a part of succession plan. Shailesh comes from -- with an excellent experience in different sectors like power, oil and gas, fertilizers, cement and mining in both EPC and [EPCM] business in leadership