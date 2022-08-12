Q1 2023 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Rajiv Mittal, Chairman, Managing Director and Group CEO of VA Tech Wabag Limited.



Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Executive Chairman, Group CEO & MD



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We extend a very warm welcome to you all to this Earnings Call Post Announcement of Q1 FY '23 Results of VA Tech Wabag Limited. Joining me today for this earnings call is Mr. Skandaprasad Seetharaman, our group CFO.



To start with, this has been another successful quarter for us with our journey of profitable growth continuing to this quarter as well. We have had to counter cost headwinds coming from the commodity price increase, and despite the same, our strategy of focusing on international projects; industrial projects; high technology plant and EP, which is engineering and procurement business, has helped in both execution