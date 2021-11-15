Q2 2022 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty) second quarter FY '22 conference call of Ashoka Buildcon. We have with us today Mr. Satish Parakh, Managing Director; and Mr. Paresh Mehta, CFO of Ashoka Buildcon, along with the Investor Relations team of Stellar IR. Without further ado, I'll now hand over the call to Mr. Parakh for his opening remarks, and then we'll follow it up with the Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Satish Dhondulal Parakh - Ashoka Buildcon Limited - MD and Executive & Non-Independent Director



Thank you, Manish. Good afternoon, everyone. We would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone on our earnings call for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Along with me, I have Mr. Paresh Mehta, our Chief Financial Officer, on the call.



Before I take you through the operational performance highlights, I would like to brief you on the industry updates. Infrastructure development has emerged as a top government priority in recent years and the Prime Minister's unveiling of Gati Shakti plan on Independence Day adds to a new dimension to the