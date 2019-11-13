Nov 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

From Prestige Estates management, we have today Mr. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Venkat K Narayana, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. V.V.B. Sarma, Chief Financial Officer.



I would like to now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks.



Konanki Venkata Narayana - Prestige Estates Projects Limited - CEO



Good afternoon to all of you. Thank you for taking time out for participating in the post results conference call of Prestige Estates. Let me take you through the macro highlights of the quarter and the half year that has gone by.



Q2 operationally has been a very good quarter. In terms of presales, we clocked INR 1,226 crores of presales, sold 1.46 million square foot of area. The total collections for the quarter stood at INR 1,078 crores, up by 5% compared to the last year. These collections do not include the incomes from annuity portfolio and also the hospitality and