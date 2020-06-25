Q4 2020 Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, Steve. Good afternoon, everyone, and a warm welcome to the 4Q Earnings Call of Prestige Estates. From the management, we have Mr. Razack, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Narayana, the CEO; and Mr. Sarma, the Chief Financial Officer.



Without taking too much time, I will just hand over the phone to Mr. Razack for his opening remarks, post which we'll open the floor for Q&A.



Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Irfan Razack - Prestige Estates Projects Limited - Chairman & MD



Good afternoon to all. It's a pleasure to be with all of you, and thank you for joining this call. Yes, we are going through very, very, very difficult times which we haven't ever seen in our lives. And -- but we have to steer through these also. And we have to stay positive. But today, positive is also a bad word. However, mentally, we need to stay positive. Physically, we can be negative. So that's the balance we need to do. And I believe that as long as we keep doing what we are doing, and I think we can achieve results.



This