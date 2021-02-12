Feb 12, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Prestige Estate Projects Limited Q3 FY '21 earnings conference call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aditya Bagul from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aditya Bagul - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Midcaps



Thank you, Faizan. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to the Prestige Estate Projects 3Q Conference Call. Before we begin, I just wanted to congratulate Mr. Razack and the entire management team for a spectacular Q3 performance and wish them all the best for the forthcoming quarters.



We have the senior management here from Prestige Estates, Mr. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Venkat Narayana, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. V. Sarma, Chief Financial Officer.



Without taking too much time, let me hand over the floor to Mr. Razack for his opening remarks. Post which, we'll open the floor for Q