Aug 11, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Samar Sarda - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Real Estate, Basic Materials & Hotels



Yes. Thanks, Malika, and good afternoon, everyone. So today, again, we are represented by the senior management of Prestige Estates Projects. Mr. Razack, Chairman and Managing Director; Venkat; and Amit Mor, the CFO. Can I request Mr. Razack for his initial comments, please?



Irfan Razack - Prestige Estates Projects Limited - Chairman & MD



Hi, Samar, and hi, everyone. I think we've got a lot of people on the call. It's once again a pleasure to be on this call and give us our insights on the last quarter's performance. You've seen the numbers. I think with the 2