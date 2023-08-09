Q1 2024 Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Prestige Estates Q1 FY '24 Investors Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Samar Sarda from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Samar Sarda - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Real Estate, Basic Materials & Hotels



Thank you, [Yousuf]. Good evening, everybody. As always, we have the senior management of Prestige Estates for the post results conference call. Mr. Irfan Razack, the Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Venkat Narayana, the CEO; and Amit Mor, the CFO.



We'll now hand over the call to the management for the initial comments.



Irfan Razack - Prestige Estates Projects Limited - Chairman & MD



Hi, everybody. This is Irfan here. Hello, Samar. I think I'll hand it over to Venkat to just