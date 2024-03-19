Mar 19, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Geoff Carter - Sabre Insurance Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to everybody.







As ever, Adam and I will run through the slides and then let Trevor and Matt deal with all the difficult questions at the end.



Usual looking agenda. We'll spend some time on our results, obviously, but then equally as much time on our view on the current market and how we see the market playing out for 24. We will, of course, leave plenty of time for questions at the end as well.



Highlights. Perhaps for the first time since IPO