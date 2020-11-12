Q2 2021 Coal India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and welcome to the Coal India Limited Quarter 2 2021 Earnings Call organized by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jinit Mehta. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jinit Mehta -



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, everyone, on the 2Q FY '21 earnings call of Coal India Limited. It gives us great pleasure to host Mr. Pramod Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Limited. And along with him, we have the entire top management and other directors on the call. On behalf of B&K Securities, we thank everyone present on this call.



Without much ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Pramod Agrawal for his opening remarks, post which we can have the question-and-answer round. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pramod Agrawal - Coal India Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, friends. We have posted one