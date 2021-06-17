Jun 17, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Sameer Goyal -



Yes. Good evening, all. Thank you for joining this important call. We are very pleased and honored to host Mr. Pramod Agrawal, the Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Limited for an investor call post the Q4 FY '21 results and also to discuss his views on the recovery of coal demand in India. Along with him, we have Mr. Sanjiv Soni, Director of Finance; Mr. S. N. Tiwari, Director Marketing; Mr. Viswanathan, the Company Secretary; and other head of departments as well. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I thank you all for joining this call. Over to you, sir, for initial remarks, and then we can have a Q&A.



Pramod Agrawal - Coal India Limited - Chairman & MD



Good evening,