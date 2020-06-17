Q4 2020 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, Margaret. A very good evening to all of you. It's been sort of a roller coaster in last few months with tight liquidity, COVID, followed by lockdown, a lot of moratorium questions and steadily rising gold prices. Despite that, Muthoot Finance delivered strong performance in all of these things.



Let me just now hand over to Mr. George sir for telling the performance of Q4 FY '20 results.



George Alexander Muthoot - Muthoot Finance Limited - MD & Whole Time Director



Thank you, and good evening to all of you. This is George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director of the Muthoot Group. I have with me our Chief General Manager, K.R. Bijimon; our CFO, Mr. Oommen K. Mammen; our DGM Finance, Shanthi; and also Executive Directors, Eapen Alexander Muthoot and also George M. Jacob, Executive Director -- George M. Jacob Muthoot.



So now coming to the results, we have uploaded the results in the stock exchange that I hope everybody is -- has it with them.



The consolidated loan assets under management has