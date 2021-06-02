Q4 2021 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Maria. This is Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. So today, we have with us Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, our Managing Director; and Mr. Oommen Mammen, Chief Financial Officer from Muthoot Finance to discuss their FY '21 earnings as well as medium-term strategy and outlook. So congratulations for a robust growth and ROE even in this challenging year. And on behalf of entire investor and this community, I would want to convey our -- my deepest condolences and heart felt (inaudible) demise of [Chairman]. So over to you, sir.



George Alexander Muthoot - Muthoot Finance Limited - MD & Whole Time Director



Thank