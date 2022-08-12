Q1 2023 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Sanket Chheda - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, all. Welcome to Muthoot Finance 1Q Post Result Conference Call. We have with us today the entire management team, starting by George Alexander Muthoot; Alexander M. George; George M. Alexander; George M. George; George M. Jacob; Eapen Alexander and the CFO, Oommen Mammen.



So without further ado, I would hand over the call to the MD, sir, for opening remarks, followed by which we will take up the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



George Alexander Muthoot - Muthoot Finance Limited - MD & Whole Time Director

