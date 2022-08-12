Q1 2023 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Muthoot Finance Q1 FY '23 Post Results Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanket Chheda from Batlivala and Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sanket Chheda - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi, all. Welcome to Muthoot Finance 1Q Post Result Conference Call. We have with us today the entire management team, starting by George Alexander Muthoot; Alexander M. George; George M. Alexander; George M. George; George M. Jacob; Eapen Alexander and the CFO, Oommen Mammen.
So without further ado, I would hand over the call to the MD, sir, for opening remarks, followed by which we will take up the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
George Alexander Muthoot - Muthoot Finance Limited - MD & Whole Time Director
