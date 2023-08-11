Q1 2024 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Muthoot Finance Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by DAM Capital. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanket Chheda from DAM Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanket Chheda - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes, thanks. Hello, and good evening to all of you. We have with us the entire management team of Muthoot Finance to discuss the Q1 FY '24 results. Naming the management, we have with us George Alexander Muthoot, who is the Managing Director; Mr. Alexander George, who is the Whole-Time Director; George M. Alexander Muthoot, Whole-Time Director, George and George -- George and Jacob, both of them are Whole-Time directors, Mr. Eapen Alexander, Executive Director; K R. Bijimon, who also an Executive Director; and Mr. Oommen Mammen, who is the CFO.



Without further ado, I will hand our call over to Mr. George Alexander Muthoot for their opening remarks, followed by