Nov 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us on the call are Mr. P.S. Reddy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MCX; Mr. Manoj Jain, Chief Operating Officer, MC X; Mr. Satyajeet Bolar, Chief Financial Officer, MCX; and Mr. Praveen DG, Chief Risk Officer, MCX. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. P.S. Reddy, MD and CEO, MCX. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Subbi Reddy Venkatrama Padala - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Thank you, Madam. I welcome all the participants in this analyst call. This quarter, as we are rather in the current quarter, we have launched the CDP platform. This is what we have been waiting for the last 2 years and 8 months. And finally, this has