Aug 21, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Call







Kunal Sheth - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Nevi. And I would like to welcome the management of Schneider Electric Infrastructure on the call, and we would like to thank them for giving us this opportunity.



From the management, we have Mr. Bruno Dercle, Managing Director; Mr. Arnab Roy, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Vineet Jain, Head, Investor Relations.



I would request the management to give us some opening remarks, post which we will open the floor for a Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Bruno Bernard Dercle - Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody. So I am Bruno