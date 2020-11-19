Nov 19, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Harshit Kapadia - Elara Securities(India)Private Limited - Research Division - AVP & Analyst
Thank you, Stanford. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q2 FY '21 and H1 FY '21 conference call of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of Schneider Electric Infrastructure represented by Mr. Bruno Dercle, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Arnab Roy, Full-time Director; Mr. Mayank Holani, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Vineet Jain, Head of Investor Relations. We will begin the call with a brief overview by the management, followed by a Q&A session.
I will now hand over the call to Mr. Dercle for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Bruno Bernard Dercle - Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. So I'm Bruno Dercle, Managing Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. I am pleased to connect with you to share and update the
