Feb 15, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Bruno Bernard Dercle - Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited - Former MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Kunal. So I am Bruno Dercle. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm the Managing Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. I'm pleased to connect with you to share and update the progress of our company. Today, I will present you a few slides on market outlook and the company strategy, how we intend to take -- to make the most out of the current context. And then we'll see the financials with Mayank.



So let's go to the presentation, and we'll start with Slide #4. Here on the -- you see a few KPIs that we -- macroeconomic KPI that we monitor, especially. So of course, the GDP, but also mainly the one that you see at the center of this slide, which is the gross fixed capital formation in the catalog, which is one of the most impacting key performance indicator of our activity in general voltage and low-voltage equipment. You can see a very strong dip in the formation of the growth of fixed capital in the April to June in quarter 1. This is not a surprise to you, but this is very impacting