Nov 08, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call



Harshit Kapadia - Elara Securities(India)Private Limited - Research Division - VP



Thank you, Seema. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all to the Q2 FY '24 and H1 FY '24 conference call of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of Schneider Electric Infrastructure represented by Mr. Udai Singh, Managing Director and CEO; Ms. Suparna Bhattacharyya, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Mohit Agarwal, Head of Investor Relations. We will begin the call with a brief overview by management, followed by Q&A session.



