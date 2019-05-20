Q4 2019 MT Educare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Subodh C. Khanna - Zee Learn Limited - Assistant VP of Finance



Thank you, Karuna. Good evening, everyone. This is Subodh Khanna here. Thank you for joining us today. This conference call has been organized to update our investors on the company and its performance in Q4 FY 2019. We hope you had the chance to go through the results which has been uploaded on the company's website, www.zeelearn.com.



To discuss the results and the performance, joining me today is Mr. Ajey Kumar, Director, Zee Learn Limited; Mr. Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Learn Limited; Mr. Umesh Pradhan, Chief Financial Officer, Zee Learn Limited; and Mr. Mahesh