Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $341.1, Ansys Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.37%, marked against a three-month change of 15.16%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Ansys Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and slightly lower yet strong ranks in GF Value and momentum, GuruFocus assigned Ansys Inc the GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Ansys Inc Business

Ansys Inc is an engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for structural, fluids, semiconductor power, embedded software, optical, and electromagnetic properties. With a market cap of $29.68 billion and sales of $2.27 billion, Ansys Inc operates with an impressive operating margin of 27.58%. The company employs over 4,000 people and serves over 50,000 customers globally, including those in aerospace defense and automotive sectors. This diverse and expansive customer base underscores Ansys Inc's significant role in various critical industries.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Ansys Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Ansys Inc stands impressively at 13.28, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 11.05, Ansys Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.38, Ansys Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Ansys Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Ansys Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Ansys Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Ansys Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 10.5%, which outperforms better than 54.49% of 2417 companies in the Software industry. Moreover, Ansys Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 9.3, and the rate over the past five years is 6.6. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Ansys Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic initiatives, strong market position, and consistent financial performance make it a compelling choice for value investors. With a GF Score near the pinnacle at 98, Ansys Inc stands out as a robust investment opportunity in the competitive landscape of the software industry.

