Q3 2024 Cigniti Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the investors call for Cigniti Technologies Limited to discuss the Q3 and nine months FY24 results. Today, we have with us from the management, Mr. Srikanth Chakkilam, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cigniti Technologies Limited; Mr. Krishnan Venkatachary, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Vinay Rawat, Chief Revenue Officer; Mr. Raghuram Krovvidy, Chief Delivery Officer; Ms. Sairamprabhu Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer; and Mr. Veera Reddy, Global Head of HR.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Omkar Jalgaonkar from Adfactors PR. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Omkar Jalgaonkar - Adfactors PR - Analyst



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Before the call, we would like to point out that certain statements made in today's call may be forwarding in nature, and the disclaimer to this effect has been included in the earnings presentation shared with you earlier. The investor call may contain forward-looking