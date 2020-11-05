Q2 2021 CARE Ratings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Mradul Mishra - CARE Ratings Limited - Director, Corporate & Marketing Communication



I'm Mradul Mishra from the Corporate Communication Team and on behalf of CARE Ratings, welcome you to our today's quarter two and first half of FY21 earnings conference call. Also, please note that this conference is being recorded.

Our management team is represented by Mr. Ajay Mahajan, Managing Director and CEO, along with other senior management personnel.



Our management team is represented by Mr. Ajay Mahajan, Managing Director and CEO, along with other senior management personnel.



Now I request Mr. Ajay to take over the proceedings, please.



Ajay Mahajan - CARE Ratings Limited - Managing Director and CEO



Good evening, friends, and welcome to CARE Ratings investor call for second quarter FY21 and H1 of FY21. Due to certain commitments, we were unable to hold this call yesterday and are holding this today. We are very keen to interact with you and share our performance highlights and also answer any queries that you may have.

As you know well, our credit ratings business rests on two



As you know well, our credit ratings business rests on two