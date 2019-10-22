Oct 22, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Rajita, the moderator for this conference. Welcome to the Bharti Infratel Limited Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) In case of a natural disaster, the conference call will be terminated post an announcement.
Present with us on the call today is the senior leadership team of Bharti Infratel Limited. Before I hand over the call, I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that we face. I now hand over the call to our first speaker of the day, Mr. Akhil Gupta. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Gupta.
Akhil Kumar Gupta - Bharti Infratel Limited - Executive Chairman
Thank you, and thank you all for joining us on this earning call of Bharti Infratel for the second quarter ended 30th September.
Before I speak about the quarter and the key developments, let me first share an update on the merger scheme with Indus Towers. As you will recall in April 2018 when
Q2 2020 Bharti Infratel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 22, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...