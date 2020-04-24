Q4 2020 Bharti Infratel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Akhil Kumar Gupta - Bharti Infratel Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and we thank all for joining us on the earnings call of Bharti Infratel for the fourth quarter and for the full year ended on 31st March 2020.



Joining me on the call today from their respective locations, as you know, we are all working