Q1 2022 Indus Towers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Thank you very much, and thank you all for joining us on the earnings call of Indus Towers for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and a very good afternoon to each one of you. Joining me on the call today are Mr. Vikas Poddar, our CFO; and Mr. Kaustav Neogi, Finance Controller and currently handling Investor Relations.

