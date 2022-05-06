Q4 2022 Indus Towers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Rajitha, the moderator for this conference.



Welcome to the Indus Towers Limited Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) In case of a natural disaster, the conference call will be terminated post an announcement. Present with this on the call today is the senior leadership team of Indus Towers, Mr. Bimal Dayal, MD and CEO; Mr. Vikas Poddar, CFO; and Mr. Dheeraj Agarwal, Head, Investor Relations.



Before I hand over the call, I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that we face.



I now hand over the call to our first speaker of the day, Mr. Bimal Dayal. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Dayal.



Bimal Dayal - Indus Towers Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Rajitha. Good afternoon, everyone, a very warm welcome to each one of you. Thank you for joining us on the earnings call of Indus Towers for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.