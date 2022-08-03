Q1 2023 Indus Towers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Rajitha, the moderator for this conference. Welcome to the Indus Towers Limited First Quarter ended June 30, 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Present with us on the call today is the Chairman and Independent Director of Indus Towers, Mr. N. Kumar; along with the senior leadership team of Indus Towers, Mr. Bimal Dayal, MD and CEO; Mr. Vikas Poddar, CFO; and Mr. Dheeraj Agarwal, Head of Investor Relations.



Before I hand over the call, I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that we face.



Narayanan Kumar - Indus Towers Limited - Independent Chairman & Lead Independent Director



Thank you, Rajitha, and good afternoon, and a warm welcome to each one of you to the earnings call of Indus Towers for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. It's my pleasure to speak to you as it is the