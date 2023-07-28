Q1 2024 Indus Towers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Present with us on the call today is the senior leadership team of Indus Towers, Prachur Sah, MD and CEO; Mr. Tejinder Kalra, COO; Mr. Vinod Rao, Head Business Controller; and Mr. Dheeraj Agarwal, Head, Investor Relations.



Prachur Sah - Indus Towers Limited - CEO, MD & Additional Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you, and a very warm welcome to all the participants on the call. I'm pleased to present our business performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Joining me today are my colleagues, Mr. Tejinder Kalra, COO; Vinod Rao, Business Controller; and Dheeraj Agarwal, Head, Investor Relations.



