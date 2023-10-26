Q2 2024 Indus Towers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Prachur Sah - Indus Towers Limited - CEO, MD & Additional Director



Thank you, and a very warm welcome to all participants. Joining me today are my colleagues, Mr. Vikas Poddar, CFO; Mr. Tejinder Kalra, COO; and Mr. Dheeraj Agarwal, Head Investor Relations on the call. I am pleased to present our business performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



To begin with, we are pleased to have further built upon our strong