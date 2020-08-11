Q1 2021 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the V-Mart Retail Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dharmesh Shah from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dharmesh Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Nirav. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining to the Q1 FY '21 Earnings Call of V-Mart Retail Limited. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to welcome the management team of V-Mart Retail Limited to discuss the result and the outlook. We have with us Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of the company; and Mr. Anand Agarwal, CFO of the company.



I would now request Lalitji for his opening remarks, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you, Dharmesh, and good afternoon,