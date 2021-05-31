Full Year 2021 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of V-Mart Retail Limited, hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Krupal Maniar from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Krupal Maniar - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, [Rio]. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you to the fourth quarter FY '21 and FY '21 earnings call of V-Mart Retail Limited. On the call, we have with us Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Anand Agarwal, CFO of the company. At this point of time, I will hand over the floor to Mr. Lalit Agarwal for his opening remarks, which will be followed by interactive Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - Chairman & MD



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you so much for coming on this call, and a very, very