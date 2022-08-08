Q1 2023 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of V-Mart Retail Limited. On the call, we have with us Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director; and Mr. Anand Agarwal, CFO of the company.



Good afternoon, everyone, rather good evening, and welcome to the conference call. Once again, very, very happy and