Feb 07, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of V-Mart Retail Limited, hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Varun Singh from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Varun Singh - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Yes, thank you, Michelle. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome everyone on the call to discuss third quarter results for V-Mart. We feel thankful to the top management of V-Mart for having provided us this opportunity to host the conference.
On the call, we have Lalit sir, MD and CEO of V-Mart; and Anand sir, the CFO. So with that, I request Lalit sir to please take over the call and proceed with the conference.
Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - MD & Director
Good morning. Good morning, everyone. Once again, thank you so much for coming to this call early in the morning. I hope
Q3 2023 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...