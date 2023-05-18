Q4 2023 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of V-Mart Retail Limited hosted by HDFC Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Jay Gandhi from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Jay Gandhi - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Consumer Discretionary



Everyone, on behalf of HDFC Securities, I welcome everyone on the earnings call to discuss the Q4 and FY '23 annual results of V-Mart Retail. We thank V-Mart's management for having provided us with the opportunity to host the conference call.



On the call, we have with us Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director of V-Mart Retail; Mr. Anand Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Suchi Mukherjee, CEO of LimeRoad. With that, I request Mr. Agarwal to provide his opening remarks and proceed with the conference call.



Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - MD & Director



Good morning,